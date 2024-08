Own goal decides top match in Maxglan

Austria struggled for a long time at the Max Aicher Stadium in Maxglan against the well-defending Pongau side. They lacked penetration in the final third. It was almost telling that Florian Ellmer from St. Johann scored the decisive goal. After a corner kick, the striker scored into his own goal. "A set-piece goal is always nice," said Austria coach Schaider. His counterpart Scherer, meanwhile, was disappointed: "Extremely bitter, because we only conceded a few goals." The Violets thus remain top of the table with maximum points