Experts clarify

Danger in the garden: What to do if you have a wasp nest?

Nachrichten
01.09.2024 13:00

The pests like to nest. However, pest control experts warn against removing the insect burrow yourself, but have some useful advice for all those affected. 

A wasp nest is a familiar problem for every garden owner. Due to the large number of animals in the nest, spending time outdoors quickly becomes unbearable. But what should you do if you suddenly discover an insect nest?

We strongly advise against removing the nest yourself, as wasps react very aggressively when attacked.

Experten von „Anticimex“

First of all, it is important to stay calm. Panic and frantic movements can make the wasps aggressive. Instead, you should move away from the nest slowly and carefully. The exterminators from "Anticimex" also advise you to avoid eating outside, especially meals high in sugar, as these attract the insects.

"Wasps react very aggressively when attacked"
To remove a wasp nest, control is always necessary, as wasps can otherwise only die out due to the cold. "We really strongly advise against removing the nest yourself, as wasps react very aggressively when attacked," explain the experts.

However, it is never wrong to call the emergency services - the control center will help those affected. Who ultimately comes to the rescue - whether fire department, exterminator or pest controller - depends on the situation at hand.

Anton Wegscheider, Pressesprecher Landesfeuerwehrverband Tirol

In the event of acute danger, it is advisable to call the emergency services - for example the fire department. Anton Wegscheider, press spokesman for the Tyrolean Fire Brigade Association, confirmed in an interview with the "Tiroler Krone" that emergency services should always be contacted in an emergency.

"In principle, the removal of wasp nests is not part of the fire department's job, some local fire departments still take care of it, but exterminators and pest controllers are better trained and true experts in this field. However, it is never wrong to call the emergency services - the control center will help those affected. Who ultimately comes to the rescue - whether fire department, exterminator or pest controller - depends on the situation at hand."

David Rosenkranz/Sebastian Meinert, Kronenzeitung newspaper

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

