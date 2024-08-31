Duel for the number one of the Ländle kickers

"Our goal is very clear: We want to finally get our first point against Altach in the third Vorarlberg derby," says Klaus Stocker, coach of the SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn ladies, making no secret of his expectations for today's thriller in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga, which kicks off at 2 p.m. on the Birkenwiese. "Especially as it would put us another three weeks ahead of them in the table." That's right: Because while his team is currently in third place with four points after a win over promoted LASK and a draw against Bergheim, their local rivals are "only" fifth in the table with three points after beating Bergheim and losing to champions St. Pölten.