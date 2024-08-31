Dornbirn aims to score
Duel for the number one of the Ländle kickers
Derby fever in the Ländle! While the relegation of Lustenau Austria from the men's Bundesliga means that there will be no more local duels in the top division for the time being, things are quite different for the women. Today (2pm), SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn welcome the Altach ladies to the Birkenwiese. And what the hosts want to achieve there is very clear.
"Our goal is very clear: We want to finally get our first point against Altach in the third Vorarlberg derby," says Klaus Stocker, coach of the SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn ladies, making no secret of his expectations for today's thriller in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga, which kicks off at 2 p.m. on the Birkenwiese. "Especially as it would put us another three weeks ahead of them in the table." That's right: Because while his team is currently in third place with four points after a win over promoted LASK and a draw against Bergheim, their local rivals are "only" fifth in the table with three points after beating Bergheim and losing to champions St. Pölten.
A status quo that Altach coach Berni Summer wants to correct: "Even though Dornbirn is a miracle team for me, and despite intensive analysis we were unable to identify a clear line, our aim is to pick up another three points." Just like in the previous season, when the team from Rheindörfler celebrated a 3:1 victory away from home and won 2:1 in front of their own fans. Back then, the underdogs from Dornbirn took the lead in both games, but Altach were able to turn the game around both times.
"But you can't compare that with the upcoming game, as the situation is completely different in terms of personnel alone," says Summer. Eileen Campbell (Freiburg), Linda Natter and Hannah Fankhauser (both Vienna), all three goalscorers from last October's 3-1 win, have left the club in the meantime. "Nevertheless, we have more footballing quality," Summer is convinced. "If every player has the right attitude, I think we have the advantage."
Marta is missing through injury
Dornbirn will be without Marta Vidal, the Spaniard who scored their only goal of the season in the league. "She blocked a shot in training and injured her ankle," confirmed Stocker, who promises Altach a tough battle for the derby points.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.