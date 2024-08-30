Nehammer: “Want to achieve first place”

"Radicalization on the fringes"

In the current election campaign, Nehammer identified "a tendency towards radicalization on the fringes". He referred to "Marxist approaches" in the SPÖ and criticized the "inbreeding statement" and the "discussion about the death penalty" in the FPÖ. "It shows that it is right to focus on the political center," said the Chancellor. In any case, the People's Party wants to finish first in the National Council elections. When asked whether Governor Hans Peter Doskozil would have been a more difficult opponent than the current SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, Nehammer said: "You can't choose your opponent."