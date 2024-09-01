SK Rapid v Red Bull Salzburg LIVE from 5pm

"We have to go full throttle, everyone simply has to invest everything so that we are ready on the pitch. That's exactly what the next two days are all about, so that we can blow another one out on Sunday," said Klauß after the failure against Braga. In concrete terms, Salzburg will have two more days to regenerate and prepare after their Champions League spot has been secured. Rapid, meanwhile, will have "one proper training session" (Klauß) on Saturday to adjust the screws accordingly.