Bundesliga match
SK Rapid v Red Bull Salzburg LIVE from 5pm
5th round in the domestic Bundesliga: Rapid duel with Red Bull Salzburg. The game kicks off at 5pm and we'll be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
The Bundesliga enters its two-week break with the match between rivals Rapid and Salzburg. Salzburg's footballers travel to Vienna supposedly more rested after making it into the Champions League, where Rapid want to channel their anger at missing out on the Europa League today. "We'll turn this anger, sadness and disappointment into anticipation," announced Rapid coach Robert Klauß.
"We have to go full throttle, everyone simply has to invest everything so that we are ready on the pitch. That's exactly what the next two days are all about, so that we can blow another one out on Sunday," said Klauß after the failure against Braga. In concrete terms, Salzburg will have two more days to regenerate and prepare after their Champions League spot has been secured. Rapid, meanwhile, will have "one proper training session" (Klauß) on Saturday to adjust the screws accordingly.
The prestigious clash concludes an intense week for both teams. Rapid go into the two-week league break having played twelve games since July 25, while Salzburg will have played nine times since July 26. "I think it helps that we're playing at home, that we can look forward to a nice stadium, a good atmosphere," said Klauß. "I believe that people will honor what we have invested so far. That will help us."
Warning from Lijnders
Pepijn Lijnders is preparing his team for the next atmospheric affair. "I've already heard that the matches at Rapid can be very hot. But that was also the case recently away at Twente or LASK," said Salzburg's coach. He warned of a "very determined opponent who has great quality, especially in attack". Midfielder Maurits Kjaergaard said with a view to Rapid's game against Braga: "Our aim is to keep the tempo high and put Rapid under pressure in this way."
Salzburg are still unbeaten under Lijnders and have an unblemished record in the league. The Dutchman stands for offensive spectacles of the Jürgen Klopp brand, but defensive uncertainties have also been included so far. When Rapid caught Salzburg 2-0 at home towards the end of the pre-season after 19 unsuccessful attempts, Lijnders was still working for Liverpool. The last time Rapid won two games in a row against Salzburg was in 2012.
Klauß said he could see a breath of fresh air at Salzburg in a new basic formation and "a lot of intensity, dynamism and passion". "It looks like a good, homogeneous group relatively quickly from the outside." Salzburg is probably the toughest possible opponent for Rapid this Sunday. "But we're playing at home and are really looking forward to it," said the former Leipzig co-coach.
Open exchange of blows
An open exchange of blows seems guaranteed - at least if both teams retain their current additions. According to Bundesliga information, Rapid (17) and Salzburg (16/one game less) made the most moves of all league teams in open play with at least 10 passes ending in a shot or ball action in the opponent's penalty area.
Lukas Grgic, who was suspended in the European Cup, is likely to return to the Rapid starting eleven. Klauß explained that there were no new injuries. Lijnders will be without Karim Konaté, the top scorer of the previous season, and left-back Aleksa Terzic. Liverpool newcomer Bobby Clark is not yet eligible to play.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
