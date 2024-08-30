Top actress wants to play Britney Spears!

"Hope it comes true"

Roberts has now emphasized that it would be a dream come true for her if she can play the role of the "Toxic" singer. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Roberts revealed: "I mean, it's my real dream to play Britney Spears. It's a rumor, but I hope that maybe it will come true. I remember locking myself in my room and listening to 'In the Zone' and thinking: 'I can't leave this room until I have every word memorized'."