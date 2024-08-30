Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Memoirs movie adaptation

Top actress wants to play Britney Spears!

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 15:09

Britney Spears' memoirs are being made into a movie. Now a first name has been put forward as to who could play her. And the celebrity actress is said to want the role at all costs!

comment0 Kommentare

According to the latest reports, it is Emma Roberts who is hoping to portray Britney Spears in the new biopic about the pop star.

The 33-year-old 'American Horror Story' actress is rumored to be in the running for the role of the 42-year-old artist in the upcoming Universal film about Spears.

Emma Roberts wants the role of Britney Spears (Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
Emma Roberts wants the role of Britney Spears
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)

"Hope it comes true"
Roberts has now emphasized that it would be a dream come true for her if she can play the role of the "Toxic" singer. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Roberts revealed: "I mean, it's my real dream to play Britney Spears. It's a rumor, but I hope that maybe it will come true. I remember locking myself in my room and listening to 'In the Zone' and thinking: 'I can't leave this room until I have every word memorized'."

"Singing Britney to my son all the time"
The actress also raved about Britney's hit "...Baby One More Time" and said she is constantly singing Spears songs to her three-year-old son Rhodes, who she is raising with former partner Garrett Hedlund.

The actress added: "I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I always think to myself: 'God, he must think I'm so weird.' That's real millennial parenting."

Roberts had previously been linked to the new movie, which adapts Britney's memoir "The Woman in Me" and is being directed by "Wicked" filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf