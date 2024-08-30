Memoirs movie adaptation
Top actress wants to play Britney Spears!
Britney Spears' memoirs are being made into a movie. Now a first name has been put forward as to who could play her. And the celebrity actress is said to want the role at all costs!
According to the latest reports, it is Emma Roberts who is hoping to portray Britney Spears in the new biopic about the pop star.
The 33-year-old 'American Horror Story' actress is rumored to be in the running for the role of the 42-year-old artist in the upcoming Universal film about Spears.
"Hope it comes true"
Roberts has now emphasized that it would be a dream come true for her if she can play the role of the "Toxic" singer. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Roberts revealed: "I mean, it's my real dream to play Britney Spears. It's a rumor, but I hope that maybe it will come true. I remember locking myself in my room and listening to 'In the Zone' and thinking: 'I can't leave this room until I have every word memorized'."
"Singing Britney to my son all the time"
The actress also raved about Britney's hit "...Baby One More Time" and said she is constantly singing Spears songs to her three-year-old son Rhodes, who she is raising with former partner Garrett Hedlund.
The actress added: "I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I always think to myself: 'God, he must think I'm so weird.' That's real millennial parenting."
Roberts had previously been linked to the new movie, which adapts Britney's memoir "The Woman in Me" and is being directed by "Wicked" filmmaker Jon M. Chu.
