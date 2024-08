2.80 euros for a Magnum: a rip-off or a scoop?

Almost nothing lifts the spirits on hot summer days like a cold ice cream. And it doesn't matter whether the frozen treat is made with milk or water as the main ingredient. In this country, the Eskimo brand enjoys great popularity. It originated in Vienna in 1927, but was later sold to the now British Unilever Group based in London. However, the name Eskimo continued to be used in Austria. However, production was discontinued in the Alpine republic in 1998, and since then it has been imported from Germany. While people in your favorite neighbor's country lick Langnese, young and old in Albania, the Czech Republic and Italy enjoy Algida ice cream, in Spain Frigo and in Mexico Holanda. But the red heart is present in all logos.