Number of kills has fallen

Although a dozen sheep recently fell victim to the predator in Stall in Mölltal, the wolf ordinance, which is not without controversy, especially among animal rights activists, seems to be having an effect. Since the ordinance came into force, significantly fewer kills have been reported. This year there have been 33 so far, and six farm animals have been injured by the predator. "The Alpine pasture season is not yet over and damage can be reported on an ongoing basis. We won't have the final figures until October," according to the office of Deputy Governor Martin Gruber.