Entitlement to a midwife in the event of a miscarriage is coming

If a child weighing 500 grams or more is born lifeless, it is legally a stillbirth. In these cases, there was already an entitlement to a midwife. "We have worked intensively over the past few weeks to implement the new regulation in practice for the benefit of all those affected and involved," said Gerlinde Feichtlbauer, President of the Austrian Midwifery Association (ÖHG) in a press release on Thursday.