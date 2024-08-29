Trial in Linz
IS supporter only wants to have spread knowledge of Islam
A 20-year-old Russian citizen from Linz had to answer for terrorist and criminal association on Thursday. He is said to have glorified and spread the terrorist organization IS on social media - he claims to have only circulated "correct" knowledge about Islam.
The 20-year-old defendant enters the courtroom at Linz Regional Court with a friendly "Greetings God". He describes himself as a devout Muslim, wears the typical beard and ankle-less leggings. This is not his first court appearance; as a participant in the Halloween riots in Linz in 2022, the young man has already been sentenced to a 6-month conditional prison sentence.
Thousands of followers
On Thursday, he had to answer for terrorist association. From September 2021 to June 2023, he allegedly distributed photos and videos glorifying IS on Instagram, TikTok and Telegram. The accused first came to the attention of the German Federal Criminal Police Office, which informed the Austrian authorities.
Martyrdom glorified
The content of the postings: martyrdom, sermons - some with the IS flag or banned songs. The lyrics are not for the faint-hearted: "We build our fortresses out of skulls" or "Roast the infidels, fry them, destroy them" can be heard in excerpts.
Lyrics of songs not understood
"I only spread what is written in the Koran and Sunnah or what I know from sermons," the accused told the judge. He had not noticed the IS flag, did not know the forbidden songs or did not understand their content as they were in Arabic. In addition: "There were thousands of posts, something can slip underneath."
The sentencing range for the charges against him is up to ten years. A verdict is expected on Thursday afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
