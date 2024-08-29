Investigation in Tyrol
Chemicals in farmhouse: drug lab uncovered?
Mysterious large-scale operation in the Tyrolean lowlands: following a report of assault, the police found several canisters of various chemicals in a farmhouse. These could have been used to produce narcotics. Had a drug laboratory been uncovered?
The scene of the operation was the district of Maurach in the Unterland municipality of Buch (district of Schwaz). At around 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the police received a report of assault. According to reports, it was a case of domestic violence in which a 30-year-old Polish man allegedly injured a 21-year-old Polish woman - apparently his partner - in an apartment in the farmhouse.
Arrested after a short escape
The Strass im Zillertal police drove to the scene of the crime, but the suspect fled in time after the attack. But he didn't get far: according to a police spokesperson, he was arrested in Buch at around 9 am. "During the arrest, he then punched and kicked the officers, after which he was taken to hospital," said the spokesperson.
Acrid odor in the apartment
When the police returned to the farmhouse, an acrid odor was detected in the couple's apartment. The police therefore called in internal experts for hazardous substances and alerted the Buch fire department.
In the course of the house search, several plastic canisters containing various as yet unknown chemical substances were discovered and seized.
House search ordered
The public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck also ordered a search of the apartment. "Several plastic canisters containing various as yet unknown chemical substances were discovered and seized," the police spokesperson continued.
These are now being examined and analyzed in detail. One thing is already clear: The chemicals could "theoretically also be used to manufacture drugs".
Woman injured in attack
As a result, the Buch fire department had to ventilate the entire building. Several people live in the house, and mishandling the chemicals would probably have had far-reaching consequences. The Polish woman suffered serious injuries in the attack by the 30-year-old.
