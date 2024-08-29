“Breathtaking” – the Paralympics are open!

It was also an experience for the other athletes, around 4,350 from all over the world (including 90 from Russia and eight from Belarus) are taking part in the 17th Paralympic Games - and after the spectacular opening ceremony of the Olympic Games a month ago on the Seine, Paris did not let itself be outdone, offering a three-and-a-half-hour show in a class of its own in front of French President Emmanuel Macron and more than 50,000 spectators in the stadium as well as almost 300 million in front of the TV sets.