A show lasting over three hours
“Breathtaking” – the Paralympics are open!
The 17th Paralympic Games in Paris have been ceremoniously opened! In front of more than 50,000 spectators on the Place de la Concorde and around 300 million people watching on TV, the organizers put on an opening show lasting almost three and a half hours - complete with music, dancing and an exuberant atmosphere. A Qunitett was allowed to light the Paralympic fire.
The "Krone" reports from Paris
Austria's delegation was the tenth of a total of 182 nations to enter the largest square in the French capital. Following Valentina Strobl's withdrawal at short notice (her horse "Bequia Simba" is not fit), the delegation now "only" comprises 23 athletes, 16 of whom were present at the opening ceremony. The red-white-red selection was led by the two flag bearers Pepo Puch, six-time Paralympic medal winner in riding, and badminton player Henriett Koösz. "This is the greatest honor you can have as an Austrian athlete. It was a fantastic start, a highlight in my Paralympic career," beamed Puch. Koösz underlined: "Breathtaking - an incredible experience."
It was also an experience for the other athletes, around 4,350 from all over the world (including 90 from Russia and eight from Belarus) are taking part in the 17th Paralympic Games - and after the spectacular opening ceremony of the Olympic Games a month ago on the Seine, Paris did not let itself be outdone, offering a three-and-a-half-hour show in a class of its own in front of French President Emmanuel Macron and more than 50,000 spectators in the stadium as well as almost 300 million in front of the TV sets.
Volunteer takes over the flag
The celebrations began with a performance on several pianos, dancing and fireworks. A short time later, the parade of athletes marched from the Champs-Élysées to the Place de la Concorde. Guinea-Bissau was a curiosity - the small African country is taking part, but was not represented by any athletes at the opening show. So a volunteer carried the flag. The crowning finale was performed by the host nation to frenetic cheers, thunderous applause and the sounds of "Aux Champs-Elysées".
After a rendition of "LUCKY LOVE", head of organization Tony Estanguet took to the stage and addressed the athletes: "You are great champions, revolutionaries. With each of your victories, the world will move forward." Referring to the Place de la Concorde, which played a major role during the French Revolution: "Our revolution begins tonight!" Andrew Parson, President of the International Paralympic Committee, added: "Show the world who you are!" Macron finally declared the Games officially open at 10.38 pm. Shortly afterwards, the quintet of Alexis Hanquinquant (triathlon), Nantenin Keïta, Charles-Antoine Kouakou (both athletics), table tennis player Fabien Lamirault and swimmer Élodie Lorandi lit the Paralympic flame.
Paris will be incredible, Europe lives inclusion and it will be seen. It will be the most beautiful, inclusive and best Games in history."
Schwimmer Andreas Onea ist voller Vorfreude auf die Paralympics
From today until September 8, the Paralympic Games, which are being held under the motto "Grand les Jeux - Games Wide Open", will feature 549 medal events in 22 sports. The Games in Paris are set to take Para sport to a new level - the Paralympics are already the third-largest sporting event in the world following major developments in recent years. Austrian swimmer Andreas Onea says: "Paris will be incredible, Europe is living inclusion and that will be evident. It will be the most beautiful, inclusive and best Games in history."
After winning nine medals at the last two Games in Rio and Tokyo, Austria's delegation is hoping for a double-digit medal haul in the French capital. "We are traveling with a strong team and have a good mix of former medal winners and motivated debutants," says ÖPC Secretary General Petra Huber confidently.
Four Austrians in action
The first Austrians are already in action on Thursday, the first day of the competition: swimmer Janina Falk will compete in the 100 meter dolphin (preliminary heat: 10.35 am, final 18.42 pm), Andreas Ernhofer is in with a chance of winning a medal in the 50 meter breaststroke (final at 19.12 pm). Koösz will start against Kwon Hyun-ah (Kor) in the badminton group phase (4 p.m.) and archer Michael Meier will compete in the placement round (from 5 p.m.).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.