The drought is hitting agriculture hard

Huge impact on quantity, quality and price

Of course, the lack of rainfall has had a huge impact on agriculture - as anyone driving past parched fields of kukuruz, soya and sunflowers can see for themselves. "Even if it were to rain now, it wouldn't help," says Wolf Reheis, Head of the Crop Production Department at the Burgenland Chamber of Agriculture. Alfred Brasch, LK district officer for Neusiedl am See, adds: "This year, due to the drought, the maize plants are not ripe. Because there is no growth and to save what can be saved, the farmers are already threshing - weeks earlier than usual."