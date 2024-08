It’s finally time to laugh heartily again

After five cabaret programs, Gregor Seberg already has a bit of a story to tell. And he will do so with his characteristic charm at the start of the season in the Graz Theatercafé. He opens his "treasure chest" and conjures up a best-of of his stage characters on stage. Jörg-Martin Willnauer, on the other hand, has a completely new program up his sleeve, which will bring together his many talents from 12 to 14 September under the title "GoodWillnauer".