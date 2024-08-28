Ferrari drama?
Sainz regrets: “Was the victim of this situation”
Carlos Sainz will hand over his Ferrari cockpit to Lewis Hamilton after the current Formula 1 season and can still imagine a return in the near future. The Spaniard emphasizes that he is leaving the racing team on good terms - but there is still a bitter aftertaste.
"I'm leaving with good results and a good relationship with Fred Vasseur and Charles Leclerc. I think we make a good team together. We have achieved victories and podiums together," Sainz explains to DAZN. There is no bad blood because of the impending separation.
The relationship with the team staff and the fans is also still excellent. That is why, according to the Spaniard, he will certainly not close the "Ferrari door" on himself: "Especially not when you consider that I still have five or ten years left in my career."
A bland aftertaste remains
Before his switch to Williams, Sainz wants to enjoy the current Ferrari farewell tour to the full. "Having been a Ferrari driver and still being a Ferrari driver for a few more races is something I'm really enjoying and I want to make the most of it," said the soon-to-be 30-year-old.
However, the ongoing speculation about why he had to leave Ferrari leaves a bad taste in his mouth. It's not that anything has gone wrong. It's just that a seven-time world champion decided to spend the last stint of his Formula 1 career at Ferrari. From that point of view, I was a bit of a victim," Sainz sums it up soberly.
