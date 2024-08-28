Because of NS trivialization
Kickl compared with Hitler: FPÖ files charges
A video comparing FPÖ chairman Herbert Kickl to Adolf Hitler has been circulating for months. Now it is a case for the public prosecutor's office: the Freedom Party has filed a criminal complaint for trivializing National Socialism.
Previously, various injunctions against the club showing the video were unsuccessful. The material refers to Kickl's claim to become "People's Chancellor" - a term that was already used for Adolf Hitler. In the short clip, the FPÖ leader gradually transforms himself into the National Socialist dictator.
Creator: "Active educational work"
Behind the video is the "Plattform Demokratie Österreich", which is run by former Green and NEOS politician Robert Luschnik, among others. Luschnik currently works as a political consultant. After the first lawsuits, he spoke out against a party-political attribution and instead sees the dissemination as "active educational work". "Not even Herbert Kickl can sue away the historical facts," said Luschnik.
Not even Herbert Kickl can sue away the historical facts.
Video-Urheber Robert Luschnik
The FPÖ has not only sued for injunctive relief, but also sees this as a trivialization of Nazi ideology. The comparison with Hitler is "tasteless and lacks any basis", said General Secretary Christian Hafenecker. Several versions of the video have been circulating online since the end of May.
FPÖ was against tightening
The provisions of the Prohibition Act were tightened at the end of last year. Since then, any trivialization of the Holocaust has been punishable, previously it was only "gross" trivialization. The party now suing was the only one to vote against the amendment in the National Council.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.