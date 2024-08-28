Footballer dies after collapsing on the pitch

"You will always be with us"

Izquierdo's death was an "irreplaceable loss" for his club, according to a post on social media. "Juan, you will always be with us." São Paulo FC also announced that it was a sad day for soccer. The president of the South American soccer association Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, expressed his condolences to Izquierdo's club and his family. "South American soccer is in mourning."