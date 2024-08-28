At only 27 years old
Footballer dies after collapsing on the pitch
A few days after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores match in Brazil, Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo has died at the age of 27. The cause of death was cardiovascular arrest, his club Nacional announced, citing the doctors treating him in São Paulo.
Izquierdo died on Tuesday evening (local time), according to a hospital statement.
The central defender faltered in the 84th minute of the second leg of the round of 16 tie against São Paulo last Thursday, fell over and was taken off the pitch unconscious.
According to the hospital, a cardiac arrhythmia was diagnosed.
"You will always be with us"
Izquierdo's death was an "irreplaceable loss" for his club, according to a post on social media. "Juan, you will always be with us." São Paulo FC also announced that it was a sad day for soccer. The president of the South American soccer association Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, expressed his condolences to Izquierdo's club and his family. "South American soccer is in mourning."
Leaves behind wife and two children
Izquierdo made his debut in the first division for the club Atlético Cerro in 2018. He had been playing for Nacional since 2022, during which time he played 33 games and scored two goals.
He is survived by his wife Selene and two children - the second was born just a few days before Izquierdo's collapse, according to Nacional president Alejandro Balbi.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.