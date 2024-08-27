Germany again!
Terror alert: police shoot knife attacker
In North Rhine-Westphalia, another bloody attack has apparently been prevented: Police have killed a 26-year-old German man. He is said to have been armed with two knives. The background is still unclear.
According to the police, the man is said to have physically attacked and threatened several passers-by in the small town of Moers near Duisburg on Tuesday afternoon. According to the authorities, no other people were harmed. According to the police, the attacker was a German. The man died from his gunshot wounds.
Local media report that, according to current information, there is no connection to the attack in Solingen. It is also not believed to be a copycat attack.
Man attacked police officers
According to the police, the shots were fired at the man in self-defense, as the 26-year-old had attacked the officers. The knives he used are still under investigation. A spokesman told Bild: "We can't say exactly. But it is clear that these were not small paring knives, but knives that the emergency services believe could be life-threatening."
By order of the public prosecutor's office in Kleve, a homicide squad was set up by the Duisburg criminal investigation department. Investigations into the background to the crime are continuing, the statement said.
Germany still in shock
Just a few days ago, a bloody attack took place in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia. In the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen, an attacker killed three people with a knife and injured eight others at a town festival on Friday evening. The suspected perpetrator is a 26-year-old Syrian who is in custody.
Among other things, the case sparked a debate about tightening gun laws with more knife ban zones as well as deportations and possible failures on the part of the authorities.
