CDU leader Merz appeals to Scholz to break coalition

CDU wants to proceed without taboos

It is only on ethical issues such as euthanasia that it is usually agreed to lift the parliamentary group constraint. In a central political issue such as migration policy, the Greens and FDP are unlikely to agree to this. Merz, however, referred to the Chancellor's authority to issue directives and emphasized that the SPD and CDU/CSU together made up 403 of the 733 members of the Bundestag and therefore had a clear absolute majority in parliament.