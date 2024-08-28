What makes Austrians tick
Happier than in 2023, but dissatisfied with politics
How happy are Austrians, what do they think of the federal government and how do they rate economic development? P8 Marketing GmbH investigated these and other questions. More than 500 people took part in the online survey. The "Krone" presents the most exciting results.
The good news first: with a score of 3.4 out of five, Mr and Mrs Austria are currently happier than in 2023. A closer look shows that eleven percent describe themselves as very happy and a further 42 percent as happy. 34% say they are "partly/partly" happy. "Only" seven percent are unhappy and six percent are very unhappy.
"The positive mood has continued to improve over the past year," analyzes P8 Managing Director Georg Hofherr. It is interesting to take a look at the factors that are decisive for happiness.
Health is the most important factor for our happiness
At the top of the list is health. For 75 percent of respondents, the absence of illness and pain is crucial to feeling happy. Money follows in second place. For 63 percent, not having money worries is a factor for a happy life. The bronze medal goes to partnership (60%), closely followed by an "intact family" (57%).
Living in security is a key to happiness for 50%. A nice home is decisive for 48%, whereas only 38% mention their friends. Particularly interesting: only 16% cite good looks as a factor for happiness.
Investment in luxury goods in last place
Speaking of dear money: the survey also asked what the population would like to spend or invest money on this year or next year. Travel came in first place with 57 percent. As health is the most important criterion for happiness, it is hardly surprising that 49% want to invest in their health. Leisure activities are in third place. 46% of respondents want to invest in these. Ex aequo 40 percent plan to spend on food and clothing. However, only 28% want to invest in their own home.
This is probably a consequence of inflation: only seven percent of the 500 respondents plan to spend money on luxury goods. Turning again to "leisure": 26% have planned an autumn or winter vacation of one to five days. A further 21 percent are planning a longer trip. Unsure whether they want to take a vacation are 27 percent, while 24 percent are staying at home.
The dispute within the government has reached people directly. Obviously, it is not only the black-green coalition that is dissatisfied, but also the people with this coalition.
Georg Hofherr
Bild: P8 Marketing
Only 13% believe in a stronger Europe
The survey also asked how Austrians view the medium-term economic development. The majority (55%) expect it to remain at the current level, exactly one third believe it will develop negatively and only twelve percent see a positive development.
Another interesting question in this context was: "How will Europe develop in relation to China, the USA and other global powers? Just under half (48%) believe that Europe will become weaker, 40% believe that the community of states will assert itself and only 13% expect Europe to become stronger.
Before school starts, half the government gets a five
Of particular interest to Chancellor Nehammer (ÖVP) and Green Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler in view of the elections on September 29: a meagre five percent of respondents say they are very satisfied with the work of the federal government. 13 percent are satisfied and a third are neutral on this question. A considerable 28% and 22% respectively are dissatisfied/very dissatisfied.
P8 leader Hofherr comments: "The dispute in the government has reached the people directly. Obviously, it is not only the black-green coalition that is dissatisfied, but also the people with this coalition." It remains to be seen what kind of report card the new government will receive next year ...
