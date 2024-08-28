Happier than in 2023, but dissatisfied with politics

Investment in luxury goods in last place

Speaking of dear money: the survey also asked what the population would like to spend or invest money on this year or next year. Travel came in first place with 57 percent. As health is the most important criterion for happiness, it is hardly surprising that 49% want to invest in their health. Leisure activities are in third place. 46% of respondents want to invest in these. Ex aequo 40 percent plan to spend on food and clothing. However, only 28% want to invest in their own home.