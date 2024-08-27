Burglary in Kitzbühel
Rolex to golden chamois: manhunt for luxury loot
Luxury watches, jewelry and more than 10,000 euros in cash: In mid-July, unknown burglars made a big haul in the Tyrolean resort of Kitzbühel. There is still no trace of the perpetrators. Investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation have now published pictures of the stolen items - including a Rolex and a golden chamois.
The perpetrators struck on the night of July 22-23. The scene of the burglary was the top-floor apartment in a restaurant. "The balcony door was broken open and the apartment was completely ransacked. A five-figure sum of cash, high-priced watches and other items were stolen from the apartment," reported the police at the time. Total loss: well over 100,000 euros!
Pictures of stolen luxury items
There is still no trace of the perpetrators. And, of course, of the loot. On Tuesday, investigators from the Tyrolean State Office of Criminal Investigation published pictures of the items stolen at the time. In the hope of tracking down the unknown perpetrators.
The luxury loot
- Fawn pendant cockscomb, 18 carat, yellow gold, size 25 x 11.5 x 4 mm
- Kitzbühel chamois, 48 mm, white gold with diamonds (0.58 CT)
- Cross pendant, Leo Wittwer brand (white gold) Gemstone: Diamond; Gemstone cut: Brilliant; Color: Nudo
- Wristwatch Rolex Daytona steel
- Wristwatch Rolex Date Just 41
- Wristwatch Hublot Aero Bang Gold 311-PX-1180-GR (black-gold)
- Wristwatch Panerai Luminor GMT Automatic
Investigators are hoping for information
Who can provide information about the jewelry items listed or were these items offered for sale to someone?
Please send any useful information to the Provincial Criminal Police Office in Tyrol on 059133/70 3333.
Vacation guest heard knocking
The tenant was on vacation at the time. A vacation guest of the guest house had heard a loud knocking from the apartment in question or from the balcony at around 3 a.m. that night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
