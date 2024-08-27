Vorteilswelt
Attention barbecue fans

Win 1 of 3 smart Weber barbecue assistants!

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 11:30

Attention barbecue fans! With the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub, grilling becomes child's play and guarantees perfect results. You now have the chance to win the perfect support for your next barbecue party: The "Krone" is giving away 3 x 1 copy of the innovative Smart Grilling Hub.

Much more than just a thermometer: The innovative Connect Smart Grilling Hub from Weber is your secret ingredient for perfectly cooked food. It sends step-by-step instructions directly to your smartphone. From cooking level countdowns to notifications when it's time to turn or serve - the Smart Grilling Hub guides you through the entire grilling process. So juicy steaks and other delicacies turn out just the way you like them.

(Bild: Elliot Ross, 2020)
(Bild: Elliot Ross, 2020)

Smart grilling
Weber Connect technology makes grilling even smarter. The Connect Smart Grilling Hub connects every grill with the Weber digital grilling assistant. The free Weber Connect app not only offers personalized cooking time and temperature alarms, but also recipe suggestions and much more. This makes every barbecue a complete success!

Take part and win
Win one of three Connect Smart Grilling Hubs from Weber and enjoy the summer with friends and family with perfectly grilled food. The closing date for entries is September 06, 09:00.

Would you like to increase your chances of winning one of the three Connect Smart Grilling Hubs from Weber? Then subscribe to the "Krone kocht" newsletter and not only receive the tastiest recipes from the "Krone" kitchen every week, but also double your chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

