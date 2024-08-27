Almost 3000 pupils
Unbroken storm of summer schools in Carinthia
2897 pupils spend two weeks repeating the material from the previous year to be fit for the new school year. Summer school was introduced in 2020 to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the education of Carinthian pupils.
In the last two weeks of the vacations, Carinthia once again offers summer school, which is open to all pupils aged six to 18. It offers targeted support in the subjects of mathematics, German, English and general studies. Participation is free of charge. Lessons from the previous school year are repeated, and many migrant children take advantage of this opportunity. They also cram for repeat exams. Lessons take place in small groups and are possible across classes and school levels.
The summer school was launched in 2020 during the pandemic and got off to a great start in Carinthia. This year 2897 pupils are coming.
Isabella Penz, Bildungsdirektion, Kärnten
Evelyn Hronek/Evelyn Hronek Kamerawerk
"This year, 147 student teachers are allowed to teach," says Director of Education Isabella Penz, "a total of 174 teachers are on duty." A total of 2897 pupils are taking part, which is 200 more than last year. "Teaching is currently taking place at 57 locations, which is four more than in 2023."
Bitter news for elementary school
Meanwhile, there is bad news for parents who are trying to preserve small schools. The elementary school in Sörg and Tiffen will no longer open this year. The fate of the elementary school in St. Egyden with 28 children and Klein St. Veit (16 children) has not yet been finally decided. Penz: "We have submitted the file to the provincial administrative court." Hardly anyone still expects the schools to open on September 9. "Parents have already been offered other school locations.
