Unbroken storm of summer schools in Carinthia

Bitter news for elementary school

Meanwhile, there is bad news for parents who are trying to preserve small schools. The elementary school in Sörg and Tiffen will no longer open this year. The fate of the elementary school in St. Egyden with 28 children and Klein St. Veit (16 children) has not yet been finally decided. Penz: "We have submitted the file to the provincial administrative court." Hardly anyone still expects the schools to open on September 9. "Parents have already been offered other school locations.