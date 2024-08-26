In this hall, the world becomes a boccia ball

This is how Evi Werth (18) joined the club. She accepted Reinalter's invitation as a courtesy and is now one of the club's best players. Her little sister Lidonya (10) is following in her footsteps. "I want to be as good as Evi," she says of her sporting goals. Her big sister is delighted. She can no longer imagine life without boccia. Neither can the others in the club. When they enter the training hall, the hassle of everyday life stays outside. Inside, the world is a colorful boccia ball.