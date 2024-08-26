Visit to Innsbruck
In this hall, the world becomes a boccia ball
They are the biggest in Austria. This week they are organizing the European Youth Championships. The members of the Innsbruck Boccia Club are happy to reveal what else sets them apart during a trial session.
Preparations are in full swing. After all, it is set to be a major sporting event - the European Youth Boccia Championships, which will be held in Innsbruck from Wednesday to Saturday.
"Isn't that what the men in the south like to play on the beach?" Beate Reinalter, chairwoman of the Innsbruck Boccia Club, often hears this question. "Just come and try it out for yourself," Reinalter is happy to answer. Because the difference between the precision sport and a pastime on the beach is not easy to explain. But anyone who visits the Innsbruck boccia hall directly under the highway (Bleichenweg 54) can see and feel the fascination - and experience it for themselves.
Several generations under one roof
Boccia is the Italian version of boules. All players have the target ball in their sights. Everyone wants to get very close to it. There are many strategies and rules on how to do this. "Concentration is everything," says Simon Gadner. The 16-year-old is one of Tyrol's great medal hopes at this European Youth Championships. Together with his brother David (18), he has been training a lot over the past few weeks.
"My grandpa infected me with a passion for boccia," says Simon with a laugh, looking at grandpa Andrä. He is currently competing with players of his generation on the parallel lane. "You can play boccia at any age. What you need: a steady hand, good concentration and nerves of steel," sums up club chairwoman Reinalter.
Innsbruck has the largest club in Austria
These are prerequisites that some people in Innsbruck obviously have. After all, the Tyrolean boccia club is the largest in Austria with around 130 members. "And the one with the largest proportion of women," adds Reinalter, not without pride. 24 of the Innsbruck players regularly take part in national and international matches. Italian-born Niki Natale, a world champion, is also part of the team. "Once you catch fire, this sport stays with you for life," says the chairwoman.
- Boccia is the Italian version of boules.
- The aim is to place your own balls closer to the setting ball (pallino) than your opponent.
- The game is played on flat and hard-rolled sand lanes.
- Game variants are singles (4 balls per player), doubles (2 balls per player) and triples (2 balls per player, 6 balls per team).
- Information on the European Youth Championships and trial training in Innsbruck at: www.esk-tivoli.at
Making contact to encourage young people
However, it will be more difficult to get young people to play the balls. There is too much competition from other leisure activities. But the Innsbruck boccia family does not take this lying down. Sometimes the chairwoman knocks on other people's doors to invite them to try out.
This is how Evi Werth (18) joined the club. She accepted Reinalter's invitation as a courtesy and is now one of the club's best players. Her little sister Lidonya (10) is following in her footsteps. "I want to be as good as Evi," she says of her sporting goals. Her big sister is delighted. She can no longer imagine life without boccia. Neither can the others in the club. When they enter the training hall, the hassle of everyday life stays outside. Inside, the world is a colorful boccia ball.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.