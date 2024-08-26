Vorteilswelt
"Did not think about it"

15 months in prison for speeding driver in Vienna

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 17:37

On Monday, a 20-year-old speeding driver got off with a lenient sentence of 15 months in Vienna's regional criminal court. He had caused a serious accident a year ago while fleeing from the police. There were several injuries at the time.

The convict had his first chase with the police in the fall of 2022 because he ignored a red light "to get home faster after work." "I saw the officers and got scared," he explained. However, the now 20-year-old did not have a driver's license at the time because he had forgotten to take a refresher course.

On August 9, 2023, the mad dash across the Südosttangente at speeds of up to 200 km/h finally took place. The police noticed the driving style of the then 19-year-old, who quickly changed lanes in zigzag lines and even used the emergency lane to make faster progress. The officers pursued him again.

Crashed into a bus
In the Laaerberg tunnel, the young man finally crashed into a bus and there was also a collision with an uninvolved car. The car even ended up on its roof and the two occupants were able to free themselves at the last moment before the vehicle started to burn. "We were in a panic," said the passenger in court on Monday. "Thank God not much happened. They could have been dead," added the judge.

The driver involved in the accident stood trial a year after the incident. (Bild: LPD Wien)
The driver involved in the accident stood trial a year after the incident.
(Bild: LPD Wien)

"I didn't think about it"
 "I didn't think about it," said the Turkish driver. "It must be clear to them that this is the last time," said Daniela Zwangsleitner, chairwoman of the jury. The 20-year-old will not get his driver's license back for another year. However, he still owns his BMW, which caused a lack of understanding from the judge. The defendant explained in court that he continued to invest in the car's insurance so that he would be in a good position.

Thank God nothing much happened. They could have been dead.

He has since started therapy and is completing an apprenticeship. The final sentence was 15 months conditionally for deliberately endangering the public and endangering public safety. "When you get your driver's license back, you have to follow the rules like everyone else. Otherwise you could go to prison," warned the chairwoman of the jury.

