15 months in prison for speeding driver in Vienna

"I didn't think about it"

"I didn't think about it," said the Turkish driver. "It must be clear to them that this is the last time," said Daniela Zwangsleitner, chairwoman of the jury. The 20-year-old will not get his driver's license back for another year. However, he still owns his BMW, which caused a lack of understanding from the judge. The defendant explained in court that he continued to invest in the car's insurance so that he would be in a good position.