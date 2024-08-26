"Mega happy"
“Currywurstmann” Töpperwien was acquitted
"Currywurstmann" Chris Töpperwien was acquitted of the charges of breach of trust and embezzlement at the Wiener Neustadt Regional Court on Monday.
The allegations against the German known from reality TV formats were in connection with Grill Heaven GmbH in Vösendorf (Mödling district), of which he was managing director in 2021. The verdict is not final.
"It is not a question of whether he always acted morally correctly or made accounting errors," said the single judge on Töpperwien's acquittal. It was a question of assessing whether there had been criminally relevant conduct. The accused could not be proven to have acted with intent to cause harm or to have unlawfully enriched himself. "Just because an invoice or receipt is missing" does not mean that there is an offence of embezzlement or any other offence, the judge emphasized in the grounds for the ruling. In case of doubt, the defendant would be given the benefit of the doubt.
Judgment not final
With regard to compensation for the activities of the current Mrs. von Töpperwien, the judge referred to a basic agreement with the shareholders and managing directors. This was documented by chats, among other things. The private company involved was referred to the civil courts. The public prosecutor's office did not make a statement, meaning that the verdict is not legally binding.
The defendant had pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial on July 8. The 50-year-old was accused of paying for private purchases such as a garden hose with company money and embezzling company items such as barbecue seasoning.
"Currywurst man" is "mega happy"
He is also alleged to have outsourced social media activities, which are said to have been covered by his employment contract, to his current wife. According to the private party representative, almost 5,000 euros were allegedly transferred from Grill Heaven GmbH to a company owned by Töpperwien based in the USA. The total loss was stated to be around 8800 euros.
In his closing statement, defense attorney Martin J. Walser said of the facts of the case as the basis for the criminal complaint: "I have never seen anything as bungling as this." The background to the case will continue to occupy the courts, the lawyer announced.
"Of course I'm mega happy," said Töpperwien, reacting to the acquittal. Justice had prevailed, said the 50-year-old, who left the courtroom in tears. "It was the worst situation in my entire life and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy," he said: "It was a nightmare for me and now it's finally over."
