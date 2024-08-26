“Currywurstmann” Töpperwien was acquitted

"It is not a question of whether he always acted morally correctly or made accounting errors," said the single judge on Töpperwien's acquittal. It was a question of assessing whether there had been criminally relevant conduct. The accused could not be proven to have acted with intent to cause harm or to have unlawfully enriched himself. "Just because an invoice or receipt is missing" does not mean that there is an offence of embezzlement or any other offence, the judge emphasized in the grounds for the ruling. In case of doubt, the defendant would be given the benefit of the doubt.