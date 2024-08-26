For wind farm
“Politicians can also say no to Vienna!”
While a broad front continues to form in Assling against a wind farm, regional politicians are keeping a low profile on the project and the demands of the citizens' initiative.
Opposition to the planned large-scale wind turbine on the 2200-metre-high Compedal Hochalm is growing. The "Citizens' Initiative against Wind Turbines on the Compedal" (BI) from Assling continues to speak out against the seven wind turbines planned by Elektrowerk Assling (EWA) - the "Krone" reported several times. "The Alpine landscape is a valuable asset for Tyrol and therefore worth protecting," says Robert Lukasser-Weitlaner, spokesperson for the BI. Time is needed to clarify the economic viability. EWA boss Harald Stocker argued after it became known that further plans could only be made after wind measurements had been carried out. If these are positive, it will take five to ten years to get started.
The Alpine landscape is a valuable asset for Tyrol and therefore worth protecting
Robert Lukasser-Weitlaner, Sprecher der BI
State keeps a low profile
The state of Tyrol argues similarly. The results of the wind measurements would provide information about the economic viability. Only then will a decision be made on how to proceed in this matter.
In addition to the wind conditions, the slope inclination, traffic development and energy transmission must also be taken into account. The BI does not want to accept this and calls on the provincial government to be consistent: "Assling must not become the starting signal for wind power industries in East Tyrol. Tyrolean provincial politics can also say no to Vienna if the price for people, animals and the landscape is too high."
