“Politicians can also say no to Vienna!”

Opposition to the planned large-scale wind turbine on the 2200-metre-high Compedal Hochalm is growing. The "Citizens' Initiative against Wind Turbines on the Compedal" (BI) from Assling continues to speak out against the seven wind turbines planned by Elektrowerk Assling (EWA) - the "Krone" reported several times. "The Alpine landscape is a valuable asset for Tyrol and therefore worth protecting," says Robert Lukasser-Weitlaner, spokesperson for the BI. Time is needed to clarify the economic viability. EWA boss Harald Stocker argued after it became known that further plans could only be made after wind measurements had been carried out. If these are positive, it will take five to ten years to get started.