Austrians reach the final of the 3×3 home European Championships

The semi-final against Lithuania was only balanced in the early stages up to 7:7. After that, the Austrians pulled away unassailably with a lot of wit and thanks to their high scoring rate. "Unbelievable, unimaginable. The Olympic qualifiers didn't work out, the disappointment was huge. Now it's the European Championships at home and we're in the final, it's an incredible feeling, incredible fans - I can't imagine anything better," said a jubilant Söhnel in the ORF interview. Blazan also referred to the important support from the stands. "The crowd gives us so much energy." Kaltenbrunner is looking for a bonus: "We're not done yet, we want gold."