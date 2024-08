“We are increasingly forgetting how to pause”

Udo Rabensteiner doesn't like the limelight, nor the staging as an artist, which nowadays often overshadows his own artistic work. "PR is often more important than what is actually shown," he philosophizes. Art must speak exclusively for itself, only in the contemplation of the viewer with the work of art. This requires no explanation from the person who created the painting, sculpture or installation. The act of creation is the miracle, not what is discussed afterwards in galleries and exhibitions. This is how Rabensteiner sums up the impetus of his artistic will.