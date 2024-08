Local Florianis extinguish fire in island paradise

A lightning strike with consequences

A forest fire had broken out near the municipality of Olmi-Cappella as a result of a lightning strike. The flames had already spread over an area of around 3000 square meters. After learning all the details from their French colleagues that evening, the local firefighters were ready in the early hours of the morning to head inland over rough terrain. From there, they were then flown by helicopter up a mountain to fight the sea of flames under the most difficult conditions.