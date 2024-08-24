Schwaz is ready for the start of the new season

Chief defender missing

The absence of Michael Miskovez is particularly noticeable in defense. The national team player is suffering from patellar tendinitis and should get used to the hall again in the coming days. However, as the 26-year-old is still out of action, others will have to take over his role. The pivots Emanuel Petrusic and Samuel Kofler are already doing that, but Petar Medic will also be used more in the center of defense. "We train in several constellations, Petar can do that too. But we still have deficits there, we miss Mischa with his presence," said Jauernik.