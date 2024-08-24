Victory in final test
Schwaz is ready for the start of the new season
The Schwaz handball team won the last test against Bolzano by 41:37 (22:20) and feel ready for the season opener in a week's time. Everything is working like clockwork, especially offensively, but a few screws still need to be tightened in defense.
The dress rehearsal for the HLA opener next week was a success. Schwaz defeated the multiple Italian champions Bolzano 41:37, but were already seven goals ahead at one point. "That was a good performance in attack, we created solid chances and took advantage of them," said coach Christoph Jauernik.
However, he was not quite as satisfied with the defensive performance. "We conceded too many goals. We need to work more intensively next week, especially in the center block. Because Bolzano is good, but in the HLA they wouldn't play at the front. We'll be up against a stronger opponent next week against Margareten Fivers," said Jauernik. The season opener will take place on August 31 (19:30) in Vienna's Hollgasse.
Chief defender missing
The absence of Michael Miskovez is particularly noticeable in defense. The national team player is suffering from patellar tendinitis and should get used to the hall again in the coming days. However, as the 26-year-old is still out of action, others will have to take over his role. The pivots Emanuel Petrusic and Samuel Kofler are already doing that, but Petar Medic will also be used more in the center of defense. "We train in several constellations, Petar can do that too. But we still have deficits there, we miss Mischa with his presence," said Jauernik.
Taking advantage of opportunities
Jonas Magelinskas, a young Austrian who played in Innsbruck last season, was able to make an impression in the test matches. "He made good use of his time and is also doing very well in defense, even though he's not that big and heavy," said the coach.
Tobias Alber will get more playing time in goal again. The 17-year-old Thomas Wagner proved to be a good alternative as a build-up center in the tests; like Magelinskas, he is eligible to play twice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
