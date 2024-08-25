Bundesliga in the ticker
Wolfsberger AC against GAK from 5pm LIVE
4th round in the Austrian Football Bundesliga: promoted team GAK face WAC. The match starts at 5pm. We report live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
GAK coach Gernot Messner embarks on his own private journey through time today. The 43-year-old is making his first visit to the WAC with the Red Jackets, the club he served as a player, coach and academy director for over 14 years until 2021. However, he is not in the mood for nostalgia - rather, he is aiming for the first Oberhaus win since 2007. At the WAC, the last league "treble" was only two weeks ago, but is no less longed for.
"The pressure is there, of course, at the end of the day only points count," emphasized Messner ahead of the fourth round match, in which they hope to get things going. They at least came close recently, drawing against both WSG Tirol (0:0) and BW Linz (2:2) after the narrow 3:2 opening defeat in the "bonus game" against Salzburg. "The WAC are favorites at home, they want to attack the top six," said Messner. "We're the promoted team, but we want to bring our game to the pitch. We hope for few mistakes and that we take advantage of the situations our opponents offer us."
The top domestic league continues to pose particular challenges for his team. "We're getting goals too easily at the moment and we're not taking advantage of our situations. That's the learning process at the moment," emphasized Messner. "Compared to the second division, the team can see that it's much more the details that make the difference." Messner once celebrated success with the WAC - including as a player who achieved promotion to the Bundesliga with the Wolves in 2012. "An outstanding time," the Carinthian recalled his various activities in the Lavanttal before the trip over the Pack. Last but not least, he "played his part in getting the WAC to where it is now".
At the moment, however, the WAC is on the decline. Coach Dietmar Kühbauer's brilliant 4:1 comeback against Klagenfurt was followed by two defeats against Austria Vienna (1:3) and Altach (0:2), the performance in the Ländle was sobering in view of the harmlessness of the playfully dominant guests. "The bus ride home wasn't very pleasant," reported goalkeeper Nikolas Polster, who surprisingly replaced Lukas Gütlbauer. "We need our self-confidence back."
Kühbauer: "Everyone has to put something in"
Kühbauer wants to drive his currently eighth-placed team, which has just one point more than GAK, to a similarly convincing performance as in the season opener. "We know that we can and must play much better. Everyone has to step up their game," demanded the 53-year-old, who is still on the lookout for a striker.
Rumor has it that Kühbauer's ex-player from his Rapid days is being discussed: The Greek Taxiarchis Fountas is on the sidelines at Trabzonspor in Turkey.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
