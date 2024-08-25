Wolfsberger AC against GAK from 5pm LIVE

The top domestic league continues to pose particular challenges for his team. "We're getting goals too easily at the moment and we're not taking advantage of our situations. That's the learning process at the moment," emphasized Messner. "Compared to the second division, the team can see that it's much more the details that make the difference." Messner once celebrated success with the WAC - including as a player who achieved promotion to the Bundesliga with the Wolves in 2012. "An outstanding time," the Carinthian recalled his various activities in the Lavanttal before the trip over the Pack. Last but not least, he "played his part in getting the WAC to where it is now".