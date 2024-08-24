Next test for KAC
After concerns about contract! This is how Petersen wants to attack
For the first time at the KAC, forward Nick Petersen had to worry about his contract in the summer - but now he is entering his seventh year in Klagenfurt and is highly motivated: "I want to be here as long as I can help!" This Saturday (18:30), he will face Wolfsburg with the Red Jackets in a home test - captain Hundertpfund will help out in defense.
It's been an unusual spring for ice hockey forward Nick Petersen! Normally, his contract with the KAC had always been automatically extended in December because the opt-out clause was not used. This time, however, it was unclear for a long time whether he would stay. In the end, an agreement was reached at the beginning of July because the Canadian made financial sacrifices. "Klagenfurt was always the priority. I have a lot of friends here, even off the ice. I also feel so comfortable in the dressing room and the city. Even if the wait was hard for me," emphasizes the 35-year-old ahead of his seventh KAC season. "Klagenfurt is like a home - I want to be here as long as I can help."
"I feel fit!"
In Wednesday's test against Schwenningen (2:3), Nick not only scored two goals, but was also noticeable in other ways: "I was able to train without injury for the first time in a long time at the start of the summer preparations - that really helps. I feel fit," emphasized the striker. "A friend of mine has a gym, I was able to train well and of course I spent the rest of the time with my family."
Scuffle last year
However, it will be difficult today in the test against DEL club Wolfsburg at 6.30 pm. The Danes Jensen Aabo and From have also left for the national team, ten cracks are missing - so captain Thomas Hundertpfund is helping out in defense. Petersen: "The squad is young, we have to play smart." Let's hope that the team of coach Mike Stewart (Villach's former defensive ace) has a better grip on itself than last year. There were wild checks and a brawl during the KAC win. .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
