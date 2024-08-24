After concerns about contract! This is how Petersen wants to attack

It's been an unusual spring for ice hockey forward Nick Petersen! Normally, his contract with the KAC had always been automatically extended in December because the opt-out clause was not used. This time, however, it was unclear for a long time whether he would stay. In the end, an agreement was reached at the beginning of July because the Canadian made financial sacrifices. "Klagenfurt was always the priority. I have a lot of friends here, even off the ice. I also feel so comfortable in the dressing room and the city. Even if the wait was hard for me," emphasizes the 35-year-old ahead of his seventh KAC season. "Klagenfurt is like a home - I want to be here as long as I can help."