Luger resigns
“Didn’t fulfill my own expectations”
Klaus Luger has been mayor of Linz for eleven years - his farewell speech only lasted a few minutes: He announced his resignation at a press conference called at short notice on Friday. The SPÖ politician, who stumbled over a chat affair in the Brucknerhaus case, is leaving on September 2.
With a serious expression on his face, but composed, Klaus Luger appeared before the microphones and cameras at 12 noon. He reiterated that he "deeply regretted his mistake". As reported, he had sent the hearing documents to the now dismissed Brucknerhaus director Dietmar Kerschbaum before his appointment and had told the untruth.
Party support "began to crumble"
Luger said that he was sorry to have disappointed so many people as a result. He had initially been grateful and impressed when the leaders of the Linz SPÖ had unanimously expressed their confidence in him on Wednesday. "However, in the course of yesterday I felt that this support was also beginning to crumble in this circle," Luger admitted on Friday. "I have therefore decided to step down as Mayor of the City of Linz. This will take effect on September 2, 2024."
21 years in city politics
After ten years as a city councillor and eleven years as mayor, the feisty social democrat is therefore stepping down from the political stage. In his statement, he also looked back on this time and highlighted in particular: "the solution to the swap dilemma, the expansion of infrastructure and bridges, the transformation of the industrial location, the establishment of pedagogically excellent children's education, the construction of two modern stadiums and setting the course for the expansion of public transport, which had been postponed for decades".
Not a "model husband"
Luger then thanked his employees and his family. He had "not always been the model father and model husband" to his three children and his wife and had "not shown any particular commitment to running a household". Even in the past emotional days, his family had always been a great support to him.
"I'm really leaving without a grudge", Luger said in conclusion - this should be directed at himself in view of the lying affair in the Brucknerhaus case. Because: "I have not fulfilled my own expectations."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.