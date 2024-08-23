“Didn’t fulfill my own expectations”

Party support "began to crumble"

Luger said that he was sorry to have disappointed so many people as a result. He had initially been grateful and impressed when the leaders of the Linz SPÖ had unanimously expressed their confidence in him on Wednesday. "However, in the course of yesterday I felt that this support was also beginning to crumble in this circle," Luger admitted on Friday. "I have therefore decided to step down as Mayor of the City of Linz. This will take effect on September 2, 2024."