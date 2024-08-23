Final resignation
Decision final: Linz mayor Luger is leaving
In the SPÖ, things are now happening one after the other, the red days of fate are reaching their finale: after resigning as chairman of the Linz SPÖ, Klaus Luger (63) is also resigning as mayor of the provincial capital today. The decision was made on Thursday evening, the "Krone" was informed.
The pressure on the Linz city leader has been growing over the past few hours: not only have political rivals from the ÖVP, FPÖ and Greens openly called for his resignation, but voices within the party have also been getting louder and louder for him to step down as mayor.
Initially a vote of confidence
Initially, things had looked different: After the Linz party executive unanimously expressed its confidence in him on Wednesday, Luger initially felt vindicated. He told the "Krone" newspaper: "In any case, I want to remain mayor now. I am still in office until 2027 thanks to the direct election. It is a really difficult time for me, but I have no intention of stepping down now."
One day later, on Thursday, however, his retirement began in installments: First he resigned from his offices in the SPÖ - specifically, Luger was chairman of the SPÖ Linz - and today he will take the final step.
Luger wants to inform his party friends at 9 am
The plan is for Klaus Luger to declare to his comrades at 9 a.m. today at the Linz SPÖ retreat in Langenlois, Lower Austria: "I'm not going any further." According to reports, a press conference is planned for midday in Linz, at which Luger will also explain his decision to the public and take a stand.
What was the last straw?
Early on Friday morning, the "Krone" learned from Klaus Luger's entourage why he ultimately decided to resign: On Thursday afternoon, the mayor left the retreat in Langenlois for a few hours because he had appointments to attend in Linz. Before he left, his comrades supported him and agreed that he should retain his position as head of the town.
When he returned to Lower Austria hours later, the situation was suddenly completely different, according to party circles. Luger must have had the feeling that his Linz city party was no longer united behind him after all - which was ultimately the reason for his decision to resign.
What happens now in Linz City Hall?
One thing is certain: Following this final decision, a new mayor will have to be elected. This means that the citizens of Linz will be asked to go to the polls in the coming weeks. For the time being, Luger's deputies will take over his office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
