Cow killed hiker
Search for the cause of the cow attack continues
A herd of cows killed a hiker in Hofgastein. But what triggered the attack? Was it the barking of dogs or the missing fence? Investigations into the cause are ongoing. On October 2, the immunity of the accused member of parliament and herd owner is to be lifted in parliament.
The shock was profound: on June 26, a local woman (40) was hiking on the Schlossalm with her two daughters (20 and 23 years old at the time). The hikers were attacked by a herd of cows in the Schlossalm area. The mother died, one daughter was seriously injured and one was slightly injured. This herd belongs to a Salzburg ÖVP member of parliament and farmer. The "Krone" reported.
The accident is said to have started after the dog barked
The search for the cause has been in full swing ever since. According to "Krone" information, 25 mother cows and around 20 calves were grazing on the Hofgasteiner Alm on the day of the accident. At first, the cows are said to have evaded the hikers with the dogs on their arms. When a dog started barking, the accident is said to have taken its course.
The public prosecutor's office suspects the herd owner of negligently causing the mother's death. It is suspected that the herd may not have been kept properly. The MP's immunity is now to be lifted in parliament on October 2.
A comparison with the cow verdicts from Tyrol is inevitable. A fatal cow attack took place there in 2014 and 2017, each in different locations. In both cases, the public prosecutor's office discontinued the investigations.
