Austria travels twice
Lustenau days in Lower Austria
Austria Lustenau visit SV Horn today in round four of League Two. The next opportunity for coach Martin Brenner's unbeaten team to record their first win of the season. Then it's straight on to Admira.
Today in Horn, on Tuesday in the ÖFB Cup at Admira. The Austria squad, which set off for Lower Austria yesterday, will remain stationed in the east. For the many new players, this is an opportunity to get to know each other even better and spend a few days together.
This is also the view of central defender Robin Voisine, who has been on the pitch in every game so far. "Everyone complements each other well. It still takes a little time until we know each other perfectly, but I'm convinced that we'll improve from week to week and the results will follow quickly," believes the 22-year-old Frenchman, who quickly found his feet in Lustenau. The strong "French connection" will certainly help with integration. "But we also get great support from the experienced players."
Positive memories
In sporting terms, however, the aim for now is to secure the first three points of the still young season. In Horn - with ex-Lustenau player Dragan Marceta - Austria have positive memories of the 2:1 victory in their last meeting, which meant the championship title and promotion. Martin Brenner's team are also favorites today.
"But you can only achieve something in this league if you give your all over 90 minutes and deliver your performance. That has only been the case in phases recently," says the coach, calling for an improvement in performance. Seydu Diarra is included in the squad for the first time. This gives us an additional option in attack.
