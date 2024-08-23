He collects donations
Carinthian skier starts for Hungary in the World Cup
Ski returnee Richard Leitgeb will be skiing for a new nation in the upcoming World Cup season. The World Championships in Saalbach are the big goal for the 30-year-old, who already has seven World Cup starts under his belt. He secured a fixed starting place at FIS races overseas. But the money for the season is still missing.
Carinthia has a new World Cup fixed starter for the 2024/25 ski season: Richard Leitgeb! The 30-year-old from Strasbourg will be competing in the toughest technical races this winter - because he will be starting for the Hungarian federation from the new season and secured his ticket this week with a victory and three podium places at FIS races in Argentina.
He already applied for a change of nation at the beginning of the summer - all nine national associations agreed. "He is one of the most ambitious athletes and has been making his way for years, although he has often had bad luck in his career," says Carinthia's federation president Dieter Mörtl.
Seven starts without a second run
Leitgeb has already competed in seven World Cup events for Austria (as an athlete of the Carinthian federation!) - including in Schladming, Adelboden, Wengen and Madonna. However, he was never really convincing there. Three times he was eliminated in run one, four times he didn't make it to the second run.
After he was denied a place in the ÖSV squad, he initially tried on his own, but ultimately only worked as a coach. "I hadn't done a race in three years, lost all my FIS points - I had to make a fresh start," explains Richie.
15,000 euros as the crowdfunding target
So now it's time for his big comeback on the slopes. What he still needs is money. He has therefore launched an online crowdfunding campaign to raise money for the World Cup season. In just one day, he has already received €5958 in donations - but the target is set even higher at €15,000. But the big goal is clear: "The home World Championships in Saalbach in February 2025."
