Before the clash against Sturm: Celebrated instead of fired!

Standfest does not feel satisfaction, but the joy of two league wins in a row (last achieved in the fall of 2022) is huge. "It's great that the lads have seen what the team is capable of. But they can do a lot more," emphasized Standfest ahead of the game in his home country. After many dismal seasons, with the spectre of relegation always breathing down their necks, Standfest's men now have to get used to success. "This winning mentality still has to develop."