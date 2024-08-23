Crazy soccer
Before the clash against Sturm: Celebrated instead of fired!
Sturm face the resurgent Altacher at home on Saturday (7.30pm)! The Ländle team recently celebrated two wins in a row and got off to their best start in six years. The team wanted to sack coach Joachim Standfest after just two games of the season. The Styrian, once champion with Sturm and GAK: "Sturm is the clear favorite again."
The soccer business is fast-moving: coaches are the weakest link in the chain, they are quickly celebrated and quickly fired! A thick skin never hurts in this business. Joachim Standfest knows how the hare runs. The Upper Styrian has been in the professional game since he was 18.
But shortly after the start of the season, the 44-year-old felt like he was in the wrong movie: after the cup exit and the opening defeat against WSG Tirol, some fans grumbled and growled, and there was already talk of him being sacked. Sporting director Roland Kirchler did not back the coach in a pat interview.
Less than four weeks later, "Joki" is a celebrated coach: victories at LASK and against WAC, the club's best league start in six years! The former GAK and Sturm player no longer wants to comment on his near-replacement. "Everyone should make up their own mind."
Standfest does not feel satisfaction, but the joy of two league wins in a row (last achieved in the fall of 2022) is huge. "It's great that the lads have seen what the team is capable of. But they can do a lot more," emphasized Standfest ahead of the game in his home country. After many dismal seasons, with the spectre of relegation always breathing down their necks, Standfest's men now have to get used to success. "This winning mentality still has to develop."
"Having to invest an incredible amount"
0:1 and an extremely unfortunate 1:2 - that's how the duels against the former club ended in the previous season. "Sturm are clear favorites again this time," says Standfest, who is not fooled by the champions' bumpy start. "Sturm have so much quality that they still win games like this."
It's great that the lads have seen what the team is capable of. But they can do much more.
Altach-Trainer Joachim STANDFEST
"Joki" became champion with GAK and Sturm - he knows very well what marks the past few months have left on the Ilzer squad. "They had to invest an incredible amount to leave Salzburg behind. After a success like that, you're just empty and in a tunnel. I'm convinced that Sturm will soon be as strong as they were last season."
Altach goalscorer Gustavo Santos, who already has five goals, is already in top form. A move abroad is now on the cards. However, the Brasilo striker will still be involved against Sturm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.