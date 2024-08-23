Document discovered in archive

"Duke Bernhard expanded the market, a town wall was built, a mint was established, tolls were levied, the settlement grew and became increasingly important economically and culturally," says Regenfelder about the process, which at some point culminated almost automatically in the word civitae without a formal town charter. The oldest evidence of this designation can be found in a document that is not very exciting in terms of its content: in 1224, Duke Bernhard II of Carinthia transferred two Huben from Gute Pulst to the Spital am Semmering monastery. The place where this document was signed is called "civitae sancti viti", the town of St. Veit.