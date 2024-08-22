Pressure on Luger increases: “It’s no longer possible”

Green city councillor: "It's no longer possible"

Green city councillor Schobesberger was still rather reserved on Wednesday. Now, however, she is also openly calling for Luger's resignation: "At the latest when they return to Linz after their shock moment in Langenlois, the SPÖ functionaries must also realize this. Anyone who is out and about in our city and talks to the people of Linz will hear disappointment and a lack of understanding and will know that it will no longer work out. A city leader needs the trust of the people of Linz. The trust of 31 party colleagues is not enough," says the Green Party member from Linz, who has been a member of the city senate with Luger for years.