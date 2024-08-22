Resignation demanded
Pressure on Luger increases: “It’s no longer possible”
Although his party colleagues in Linz have given him a 100 percent vote of confidence, the pressure on Linz Mayor Klaus Luger is nevertheless increasing. It is well known that the SPÖ politician deceived everyone in the course of the Brucknerhaus affair, and now the ÖVP, FPÖ and Greens are discussing a motion of no confidence.
The Deputy Mayor of Linz, Martin Hajart, had already announced it on Wednesday: his parliamentary group, the ÖVP, is considering tabling a motion of no confidence in Mayor Klaus Luger at the next meeting of the Linz City Council. In the city parliament, the ÖVP, FPÖ and the Greens have now also joined forces.
A new start for transparency and openness is needed - and this is only possible without Luger as mayor.
Vizebürgermeister Martin Hajart, ÖVP
Bild: Harald Dostal
"Luger has brought a crisis to Linz"
Hajart says: "I have spoken to my city senate colleagues Michael Raml (FPÖ) and Eva Schobesberger (Greens) and we have arranged a meeting for Monday. Among other things, we will discuss a broadly supported motion of no confidence against Luger and the further course of action regarding the crisis that Luger has brought upon Linz. I am also in consultation with the smaller parties in the municipal council. We need a new start for transparency and openness - and that is only possible without Luger as mayor! Because you can no longer work with someone who lies to everyone's face and damages trust in this way."
Anyone who is out and about in our city and talks to the people of Linz hears disappointment and incomprehension and knows that it will no longer work out.
Stadträtin Eva Schobesberger, Grüne
Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures
Green city councillor: "It's no longer possible"
Green city councillor Schobesberger was still rather reserved on Wednesday. Now, however, she is also openly calling for Luger's resignation: "At the latest when they return to Linz after their shock moment in Langenlois, the SPÖ functionaries must also realize this. Anyone who is out and about in our city and talks to the people of Linz will hear disappointment and a lack of understanding and will know that it will no longer work out. A city leader needs the trust of the people of Linz. The trust of 31 party colleagues is not enough," says the Green Party member from Linz, who has been a member of the city senate with Luger for years.
The motion of no confidence is also supported by the Freedom Party. "If the SPÖ has any remaining sense of decency, it should reposition itself in terms of personnel and ask all Linzers the necessary question of confidence. In an election," says FPÖ city councillor and Linz chairman Michael Raml.
Reactions from the federal SPÖ
In the federal SPÖ, restraint was still the order of the day on Thursday in the Kerschbaum case. SPÖ member of the National Council and finance spokesperson Jan Krainer wanted to convey his opinion personally to Linz Mayor Klaus Luger (SPÖ), as he explained at a press conference in Innsbruck when asked. He had an "unsurprising" opinion on a possible resignation of the mayor.
Selma Yildirim, a member of the Tyrolean SPÖ National Council, also admitted to being "unpleasantly surprised" by the story. The Tyrolean SPÖ top candidate for the National Council elections on September 29 promised that she would raise the issue at the next federal party executive meeting. For the latter, the case was of course "not totally helpful", Krainer admitted when asked. In any case, he did not see it as a "turbo boost".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.