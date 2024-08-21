Styrian trade hit by cheap Chinese goods

Retail trade not gaining momentum

There are major differences in the retail sector, which, despite a slight increase in sales, has to swallow a real minus of 1.3 percent and is not gaining momentum: the sales trend here ranges from plus 8.2 percent in the watch and jewelry trade to minus 2.5 percent in online sales. Why is the jewelry industry doing much better now? "The price of gold is continuing to rise, and the situation in the jewelry trade, which was under pressure for a long time, has returned to normal," analyzes Peter Voithofer from the Institute for the Austrian Economy.