“Manu has revolutionized the goalkeeping game”

Julian Nagelsmann (German national soccer coach): "Manu has shaped the goalkeeping game like no other in the history of soccer. With his saves, his saves, his playmaking and his charisma, he was more than just a back-up for the national team for almost a decade and a half. Even though I can understand Manu's decision and his motives, his departure is a great loss - both on a sporting and personal level. I often enjoyed talking to him and I'm pleased that I can continue to do so in the future. We will miss Manu in the national team!"