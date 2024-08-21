DFB farewell to Neuer
“Manu has revolutionized the goalkeeping game”
Germany's record goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is ending his career with the national soccer team. After eight major tournaments as number one, the 38-year-old 2014 world champion is calling it a day.
In future, he will only be in goal for FC Bayern Munich. Neuer announced the decision on his Instagram account on Wednesday. After Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller, Neuer is the last world champion from Rio to retire from the German team. Initial reactions were not long in coming.
Julian Nagelsmann (German national soccer coach): "Manu has shaped the goalkeeping game like no other in the history of soccer. With his saves, his saves, his playmaking and his charisma, he was more than just a back-up for the national team for almost a decade and a half. Even though I can understand Manu's decision and his motives, his departure is a great loss - both on a sporting and personal level. I often enjoyed talking to him and I'm pleased that I can continue to do so in the future. We will miss Manu in the national team!"
DFB Sports Director Rudi Völler: "In the goalkeeper country Germany, Manu stands out once again among many exceptional keepers, he has revolutionized the goalkeeping game with his style. We can only bow down to him and his achievements."
DFB President Bernd Neuendorf: "Manu's positive thinking, his incredible mentality and his authority on the pitch have always impressed me. It is difficult to put into words what he has achieved for soccer. With him, the national team is losing an outstanding goalkeeper, a strong-minded person and a great personality."
FC Bayern on Instagram: "Football Germany is eternally grateful to you!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.