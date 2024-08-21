Turned away at the door
“Unwanted”: Strache was not allowed into a nightclub
Heinz-Christian Strache actually just wanted to party with his friends at the "Techno-Café" in Vienna's Volksgarten. But the evening ended earlier than planned for the ex-FPÖ politician, as he revealed to the "Krone" newspaper.
Heinz-Christian Strache now vented his anger in a statement. Friends had asked him on Tuesday evening whether he wanted to come to a dinner - including with entrepreneurs - at the "Techno-Café". "They are regulars there, I was invited to their place four weeks ago and it was very nice", the ex-FPÖ leader said.
Strache was "not wanted"
He was happy to accept the invitation, but then came as a nasty surprise. Because: "At the entrance, the security guard said, please wait there, the organizer wants to talk to me." At first, he thought nothing of it and took photos with passers-by and had a nice chat.
After a relatively long wait, the organizer finally came out. "And she then told me that I was not wanted there because the last time I was there, regular guests had already felt harassed and uncomfortable", Strache described the more than unpleasant situation on Tuesday evening.
He was very surprised, as he had met many friends, acquaintances and people who were happy to see him here on his last visit to the "Techno Café".
"Politically motivated discrimination"?
"We live in a free country and it can't be that someone who feels uncomfortable because I'm there is the reason for being banned from the premises," he argued - and went on to explain: "We hope that there is no politically motivated discrimination in the country and that we live in a free country." After all, he had "done nothing wrong".
But the organizer did not let him talk to her. She said he was not wanted here and asked him to leave again. "Well, that's what I did, because I don't argue and fight," says Strache.
Some of his friends, business owners and of course he himself were "appalled by such developments and discrimination taking place", Strache concluded his account.
