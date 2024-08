“We want an offer for everyone who has sex”

"Illegal prostitution: goodbye street, hello web", was the headline of the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper recently. The report dealt with figures, data and facts about legal and illegal sex work in Tyrol. A response to a question from the two state councillors Astrid Mair and Cornelia Hagele (both ÖVP) to Tyrol's FPÖ leader Markus Abwerzger had brought this to light.