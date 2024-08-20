Couple has love contract
Ronaldo and Georgina: this is how expensive a break-up would be
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and model Georgina Rodriguez have been a couple since 2016. It has now been revealed that the 39-year-old and his 30-year-old sweetheart have a love contract. A break-up would cost "CR7" a lot of money.
As the Portuguese magazine "TV GUIA" reports, there is a contractual agreement between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. In the event of a break-up, Ronaldo would have to pay Georgina a sum of almost 100,000 euros a month for the rest of her life.
Georgina would also get Madrid villa
But that's not all! The luxury villa in Madrid would also belong to Georgina in the event of a separation, according to the report. And the gem, which Ronaldo bought for five million euros in 2010, leaves nothing to be desired. The 950 square meter property is located on a 4000 square meter plot.
However, there is no need to worry about Ronaldo. Al-Nassr's exceptional talent is estimated to be worth around 650 million euros. He also earns around 200 million euros a year in Saudi Arabia.
Met in the Gucci store
Georgina is the most famous player's wife in the world and has been living alongside Ronaldo for eight years. She met the five-time world footballer at the Gucci store in Madrid, where she worked as a sales assistant, and became a star in her own right. The model now has around 62 million followers on Instagram.
