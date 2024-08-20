Trendy, but also toxic: the dangers of TikTok

Clear rules

However, a certain level of competence is necessary in order to be able to use it responsibly and critically. Even if children are often superior to their parents online, they still need support. "For example, they need to learn to assess whether certain sources are credible or that certain information should not be passed on." Among other things, rules are needed. Children should be encouraged to say "no" if their privacy is violated. "It is also important to teach children that it was not their fault if they were sexually harassed, for example," says Katzenschläger.