Companies benefit from rules for AI

The ball is in the court's court

Some courts are already dealing with legal issues relating to artificial intelligence. However, most of the proceedings are currently still pending in the USA or the UK; in the EU, the courts have only dealt with this on a case-by-case basis so far, according to Riede. One hotly debated area is the so-called scraping of data for training purposes. This involves the question of whether AI systems can learn from copyrighted content without the consent of the rights holder. What the solutions for this will look like will also be "decided by the courts".