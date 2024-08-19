Take part & win
Experience the fascination of Airpower24 up close
AIRPOWER24 in Zeltweg is Europe's largest airshow and a must for aviation fans. Experience spectacular flight demonstrations by military jets, aerobatic teams and historic aircraft. With a bit of luck, you could win a unique experience: an exclusive air shuttle service with the Austrian Armed Forces' new helicopter and two spotter tickets for an unforgettable day at AIRPOWER!
On September 6 and 7, 2024, the skies above Zeltweg will become a stage for spectacular flight maneuvers and breathtaking demonstrations. Airpower24 will once again attract thousands of visitors who want to be inspired by the diversity and skills of the international and domestic air forces. Whether historic aircraft, state-of-the-art military jets or impressive aerobatic teams - there is something for every aviation fan to discover at Airpower24.
Europe's largest airshow
Airpower is much more than just an air show. It is the largest aviation event in Europe, with the Austrian Armed Forces, the Province of Styria and Red Bull working together to offer an unforgettable experience. The event combines a military performance show on the ground with exciting flight demonstrations. This also includes the Flying Bulls, who amaze the audience with spectacular formations and maneuvers.
Premiere for the air force
A real premiere will also be a flying display by the Austrian Armed Forces, in which more than 25 aircraft will show all the capabilities of the air force simultaneously in one display for the first time - integrated into a dramatic production and with specially composed music played by more than 100 musicians from the Austrian military band.
"In addition, invitations to participate in AIRPOWER24 have already been issued to over 30 friendly foreign air forces. In addition to the contributions of the Flying Bulls and the Austrian Air Force, I therefore expect spectacular and unprecedented highlights for both the static display and the flight program at AIRPOWER24," says Brigadier Gerfried Promberger, Air Chief of the Austrian Air Force. More information and the entire program for the largest airshow in Europe can be found HERE.
Fly to Airpower24
Together with the organizers of Airpower24, the "Krone" is giving away a unique experience that you won't soon forget .
- Let yourself and a companion be picked up in style by the new multi-purpose helicopter of the Austrian Armed Forces, the AW-169 LION, directly from your home and be flown to Airpower24 in style.
- In addition to a welcome package, you and your companion will also receive a personal Airpower24 spotter pass, giving you exclusive access behind the scenes and the best places for impressive photos. On site, you will also be met by expert Armed Forces staff and a perfectly timed shuttle service between the 18 spotter zones.
- After Airpower24, the AW 169 LION multi-purpose helicopter will take you home again safely
Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you could be at one of the best airshows in Europe. The closing date for entries is August 27, 09:00.
