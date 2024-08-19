Experience the fascination of Airpower24 up close

"In addition, invitations to participate in AIRPOWER24 have already been issued to over 30 friendly foreign air forces. In addition to the contributions of the Flying Bulls and the Austrian Air Force, I therefore expect spectacular and unprecedented highlights for both the static display and the flight program at AIRPOWER24," says Brigadier Gerfried Promberger, Air Chief of the Austrian Air Force. More information and the entire program for the largest airshow in Europe can be found HERE.