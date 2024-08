Home win in derby for Pinzgau’s interim coaches

For Pinzgau (with four Americans), Seckin Türkcan stood in for Chris Sydney, who was not yet in Salzburg, on the touchline. "He will join the team over the summer, as will a few more players," manager Angelika Amon-Haas told the Krone. Meanwhile, Geretsberg/Bürmoos were coached by Viktoria Felber and "co-coach" Alexandra Aichner. The actual new coach, Holger Bauer, was only parted ways with by mutual agreement on Friday due to differences of opinion. "He didn't get on so well with the team," explained section manager Oliver Hauer.